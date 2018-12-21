News 6 at 11 p.m. -- 12/20/18

Happy almost Friday! Has holiday shopping kept you busy all day? You can find the the headlines you may have missed as well as all the news you need to know from tonight below.

Flagler County "sick building"

A building in Flagler County was tested for mold today after employees have been reportedly getting sick for months. What building is it? The answer may surprise you. Read News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld's full story.

Posts allegedly show hunters abusing bears

Authorities say the social media posts of nine hunters accused of using dogs to attack black bears show videos and evidence of the abuse. Read what the posts said and how the hunters allegedly lured the bears to the attacks.

Jim Mattis resigns

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis officially resigned Thursday after a disagreement with President Donald Trump over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. See what Trump had to say about Mattis' resignation.

Teen robbery suspect interview video

Video of authorities' interview of 19-year-old Adrian Gomez, who is accused of robbing delivery drivers, shows the teen denying the charges and throwing a chair. Watch News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval's full story on what the suspect had to say.

