Orlando nonprofit hosts AIDS fundraiser walk at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida nonprofit organization is hosting a walk Saturday to raise money for testing and resources for people living with HIV and AIDS.

Hope & Help's 2018 AIDS Walk Orlando Celebrity will be begin at 5 p.m. at the Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park.

After an opening ceremony emceed by News 6 anchor Julie Broughton, News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges and News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero, registered participants will complete a 1-mile walk around the lake.

Attendees can also expect a dance party, bounce house, vendors, food trucks and art displays.

So far, Hope & Help has raised $36,042 of its $50,000 goal. That money will go toward providing free HIV testing to Central Floridians, promoting awareness and education and providing case management for those living with HIV and AIDS.

Registration for the walk is closed, but donations can still be made by clicking here.

More information about the event, including parking locations and FAQs, is available at aidswalkorlando.org.

