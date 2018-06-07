Watch News 6 Now: Pulse lawsuit, new findings on Mars, tax-free shopping

Pulse lawsuit

More than 35 victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre and their lawyers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department and the OPD officer working security the night of the shooting. Find out what the lawsuit alleges.

Plane on I-75

A small plane landed on I-75 near Gainesville Thursday and it was all caught on camera. Watch the full video of the emergency landing.

Peeping gator

A mother was videotaping her 6-year-old son while he played outside when she noticed an expected visitor creeping up behind him. Watch as the peeping reptile turns playtime into a scaly situation.

Want a free generator?

Sheriff resigns

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings has resigned in order to fulfill requirements for his mayoral candidacy. Learn more about his big move and what he hopes to do next.

Donated home

The parents of the Apopka girl, who was paralyzed by a stray bullet in Pine Hills almost six years ago, now have a new home made specifically for them, thanks to a local lawyer. See the custom touches on the home meant to make life easier for the family.

Summer road safety

Summer is here, which means wet weather and more drivers -- two things that don't mix. AAA has tips for drivers to use to keep conditions safe on the roadways.

Findings on mars

NASA announced new findings on Mars Thursday afternoon. Find out what the agency says its rover found on the red planet.

Hot car deaths

It's a dangerous time of year as the start of summer approaches and a local physician is raising awareness about preventing deaths of children in hot vehicles. Learn more about the findings of a recent study and how to prevent the tragedies.

Car vs. building

A person was killed last weekend after a car crashed into a building. See the fiery pictures and get an update on the investigation into the deadly crash.

Last day to save

It's the last day for Floridians to buy their tax-free supplies for hurricane season. Find out what supplies make the list.

World Oceans Day

Friday is World Oceans Day, and the state of our oceans has a lot of people talking. Find out how to fight the 8 million tons of plastic National Geographic says is dumped into our oceans each year.

Melbourne mural

A colorful mural in Eau Gallie is causing a debate. See photos of the controversial artwork and decide whether you think it should stay.

Rain continues

More storms are in store for the Orlando area Thursday. Keep up with the wet weather by watching News 6's meteorologist Candace Campos' forecast.

