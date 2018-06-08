WATCH News 6 Now: Arm found in alligator, SpaceX KSC expansion, I-4 takedown

Takedown on I-4

I-4 is back open hours after the takedown of a bank robbery suspect by Orlando police led to an interstate shutdown. Learn more about the incident an officer described as "bumper cars."

Arm found in gator

An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake where a witness said he last saw a missing woman walking her dogs, sources told News 6 sister station WPLG. Get the latest on the search.

Kidnapper sentenced

A woman who stole a newborn from a Florida hospital two decades ago and raised the child as her own has been sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping. Hear how her sentencing unfolded.

SeaWorld sacks straws

On this World Oceans Day, SeaWorld is saying 'See ya' to straws and plastic bags. Learn more about the park's newest policy.

Anthony Bourdain dies

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain was found dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide. Hear reaction to the star's death and find out what suicide prevention resources are available.

Car vending machine

First it was pizza and cupcakes, now it's cars. Find everything you need to know about Orlando's new vending machine for your favorite set of wheels.

Boy helps homeless

When this 9-year-old boy felt something wasn't right, he decided to present a solution. Find out how you can support the business he's starting to help feed the Orlando-area's homeless population.

SpaceX expansion

SpaceX is planning to expand its presence at Kennedy Space Center with a towering launch control center, rocket refurbishment center and a rocket garden, according to a proposal. Learn more about the company's big plans and what opportunities they could bring.

Heroic rescue

If there was ever a case of being in the right place at the right time, this is it. Watch the lifesaving actions by a deputy and nurse who pulled over when they noticed something happening in Ocala, not knowing they would end up saving a man suffering from a heart attack.

Strong storms

Friday has been another wet day in the Orlando area, with strong storms possible throughout the afternoon. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

