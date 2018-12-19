Trending on News 6: Possible wild weather coming; black bear abuse arrests

Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through the workweek.

Nine people have been charged with animal cruelty after wildlife authorities say they were luring Florida black bears and abusing them. That story and the arrest of the man suspected in a violent crime spree throughout Orange County are Wednesday's top stories.



Group accused of abusing Florida black bears

A year-long investigation led to the arrest of nine people this week after authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the group was luring bears with food and then allowing large packs of dogs to maul the black bears. At least two bears were killed by the dogs, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said. The "disturbing" acts were posted on social media.

Possible severe weather on horizon

Temperatures reached the mid-70s in Central Florida on Wednesday, but storms -- and possible severe weather -- are on the way.

Models are indicating a few scattered showers on Thursday morning, followed by a strong to severe line of storms moving into Central Florida by late afternoon and early evening. These storms could cause gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and even a risk of a rotating storm.

A flood watch will be in effect for Marion and Sumter counties starting Wednesday night. Get the full forecast here.

Man arrested for 'terrorizing' Orange County

A man who had been wanted since April in connection to an Orange County crime spree was arrested Wednesday in Pine Hills after DNA linked him to the armed robberies and carjackings, according to the Winter Garden Police Department. Read about Calvin Love's alleged crime spree here.

SpaceX scrubs launch, again

SpaceX called off a second attempt Wednesday to launch a next-generation U.S. Air Force GPS satellite due to an issue with the Falcon 9 sensors. The commercial company continues to work the issue and will try again on Thursday.

Read more about the GPS III mission here.

Hillsborough County deputy kills 3, himself

A Florida deputy came on the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office main radio line early Wednesday to deliver a horrifying update: he had killed three of his family members. The deputy later killed himself in front of his colleagues, according to the sheriff. People who worked with him said there was no indication this was going to happen. Continue following this story here.

Former Volusia teacher gets prison time for sex with student

A former Volusia County teacher was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to having sex with a middle school student.

Stephanie Peterson, 27, was sentenced after a Volusia County circuit judge heard from her family and the 14-year-old victim's mother and grandmother. Peterson must also register as a sex offender and serve probation. Read more details of the case here.

No 'Hamilton' tickets? No problem

Tickets to the Orlando performance of "Hamilton" may be the most sought-after seats in the new year, but don't throw away your shot to see some other stellar theater performances being offered across Central Florida. Here are a five Florida theaters where you can see Broadway shows without a plane ticket to New York.

