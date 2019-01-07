Happening on News 6: Astronaut capsule launch delay; Toll-By-Plate invoices coming

Good Monday afternoon!

After more than half a year, SunPass customers who pay tolls by their license plate number will soon start receiving those invoices. That, and the arrest of three men in the shooting death of a Kissimmee mother, are the top stories as seen on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

Read more below for more local and national news from Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Toddler injured during rhino encounter leaves hospital

The 2-year-old girl who was injured after falling into the Brevard Zoo rhinoceros enclosure last week was released from an Orlando hospital, officials with Orlando Health said.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to News 6 the girl was discharged from the hospital.

The toddler and her family were taking part in a close-up experience with white rhinos at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne on Jan. 1 when the girl fell into the exhibit and at least one of the animals came into contact with her.

SunPass to begin sending backlog of Toll-By-Plate invoices

More than 220 days since the upgrade to the SunPass system was initiated, the Florida Department of Transportation confirms that Toll-By-Plate customers will begin receiving their invoices by U.S. mail this week. The upgrade in June knocked out the payment system, causing a backlog of tolls across the state. Click here to read what Toll-By-Plate customers can expect.

3 men arrested in Kissimmee woman's death

Kissimmee police arrested three men in connection with the death of a 21-year-old mother who was found shot Sunday at a condo complex. Police said Nicole Juliette Morales Arenas shot outside an apartment on Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men have been arrested. Click here to read more on this developing story.

Shutdown grounds SpaceX Crew Dragon

The partial government shutdown is likely affecting the U.S. return to launching astronauts from Cape Canaveral. In a tweet Saturday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company is “about a month away from the first orbital test flight of Crew Dragon.”

The launch of Crew Dragon on a Falcon 9 from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center was scheduled for Jan. 17. Musk's tweet indicates the new launch date is being pushed into February.

I-4 construction worker falls 60-feet

A man working on the I-4 Ultimate construction project was critically injured Monday when he fell between 50 and 60 feet from an elevated part of the highway, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department. The man was working on a new portion of the interstate on Garland Avenue, just south of Pine Street when he fell.

Brevard commissioner proposes restricting dog, cat sales in pet stores

A Brevard County commissioner has introduced legislation to restrict the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores within Brevard County. Under the proposal, pet stores would be allowed to offer dogs and cats from shelters, animal rescue organizations or "hobby breeders" — those who handle no more than 20 puppies or kittens a year. The commission will discuss the proposal on Tuesday.

