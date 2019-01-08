Trending on News 6: Florida's new governor takes office; felons register to vote

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, right, arrives with his wife Casey for a luncheon with legislators at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol. (AP…

Florida's 46th governor was sworn in Tuesday morning. That and felons registering to vote in Florida for the first time are Tuesday's top local and state stories as seen on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

In national news, President Donald Trump plans to address the nation tonight on day 18 of a partial government shutdown. That speech will air on News 6 at 9 p.m.

Former Rep. DeSantis replaces Gov. Rick Scott

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis was sworn in as Florida's 46th governor Tuesday at noon.

DeSantis took his oath in front of the state's historical Old Capitol. He then began a speech promising to build on the economic foundation Republican Gov. Rick Scott laid over the previous eight years.

He also said during a prayer breakfast Tuesday hours before his inauguration that faith will help mend political division.

Floridians will pay less for diapers if this bill passes

A proposed bill calling for sales tax to be eliminated on diapers and incontinence products could lead to Floridians paying less for those products.

If it passes when the legislative session begins March 5, it would go into effect in January 2020. It would provide a sales tax break when buying diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners. Click here to read the full bill and statistic on diaper costs in America.

Kissimmee police officer's widow on News 6 at Nine

More than a year after her husband, a Kissimmee police officer, was killed in the line of duty, FDLE Special Agent Sadia Baxter stopped by the News 6 at Nine show. Baxter talked about about raising her three daughters without the fallen officer and how she continues to honor his legacy. Matthew Baxter was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Click here to watch the full interview.

SunPass warns customers about fraudulent emails

SunPass is warning its customers about a possible scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls.

Customers have been contacted by email from third-parties to solicit payments of past due tolls, according to a post on SunPass.com. The Florida toll company will not ever send bills by email, according to the post. Click here to read the warning.

Felons can now begin registering to vote in Florida

The voting rights of many Florida felons are being restored Tuesday, and some are celebrating by registering on the first day they become eligible.

Several former felons in Central Florida showed up to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office bright and early to register to vote.

Florida's new law could add as many as 1.4 million people to the battleground state's voter rolls.

Skip the streaming routine and try one of these local cinemas

If you are feeling sentimental about surround sound, the silver screen and the smell of popcorn, Central Florida has some theaters you can’t find anywhere else. Catch a movie at one of these unique theaters only found in Central Florida.

