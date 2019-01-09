Happening on News 6: Cold night ahead; fallen officers honored

Central Florida cold weather shelters are opening as a cool front moves in overnight. That and Orange County law enforcement honoring two fallen officers killed in the line of duty are Wednesday's top stories.

Near-freezing temperatures to come

After several days of warm weather, Central Florida will see cooler temperatures over the next few days. Overnight lows early Thursday will dip into the 30s and 40s across the area, including some areas of Marion County where temperatures will get close to freezing.

Area water parks have begun announcing closings and counties are opening cold weather shelters. Follow updates and stay prepared here.

Video: Rescue after fiery, wrong-way crash on I-95

Law enforcement released dramatic body camera video showing the rescue of a man trapped in a burning vehicle following a head-on crash on Interstate 95.

Edgewater police and Volusia County deputies worked together to pull the driver to safety. Click here to watch.

Law enforcement honor fallen heroes 2 years later

Its been two years since Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton lost their lives in the line of duty. They were both honored Wednesday outside the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Her legacy of community involvement and her love for the profession of law enforcement will forever be a beacon to follow by all of us at the Orlando Police Department," Orlando police said of Clayton.

UCF offers new safe transport option

University of Central Florida students, staff and visitors now have a new safe transportation option that will help them navigate the campus at night.

Officials from the school, the campus police department and the Student Government Association unveiled Knight Ride on Wednesday. The service is an overhaul of the Safe Escort Patrol Service program. Click here to read more details on the program.

Cuban-American governor's pick for Florida Supreme Court

A day after swearing in, Gov. Ron DeSantis chose a female Cuban-American appellate judge as his first pick for the Florida Supreme Court.

The new governor on Wednesday announced that Barbara Lagoa will fill one of three open seats on the court. Read more about Lagoa here.

Run in these local races and win these awesome medals

Florida's fantastic weather means it's pretty much running season year-round.



News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval is one of the thousands of people here in the Orlando area who likes to de-stress, focus and enjoy a good, long run. He came up with a list of local races that include some serious bling if you compete. See the full list here.

