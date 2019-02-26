Trending on News 6: Former UCF president dodges House meeting; rhino injures zookeeper

Good afternoon and welcome to Central Florida's roundup of news as seen on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

A Brevard County groomer was arrested after deputies say video showed him abusing a service dog and Richard Branson's company Virgin Galactic have released new breathtaking video of its second spaceflight.

Keep reading for those stories and more local and national news.

Groomer broke service dog's tail off, deputies say

A man was arrested Monday after Brevard County deputies said he violently abused a service dog during an appointment earlier this month.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said James Cordell Doughty Suthann, who was working at a local grooming salon, became angry when an 8-year-old German shepherd service dog named TT would not stand still. Click here to see the charges he's facing.

Rhino injures zookeeper at Jacksonville Zoo

A zookeeper in Florida was seriously injured when a rhinoceros struck her Tuesday at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The zoo's executive director says the zookeeper was hurt by the rhino's horn during a "routine training session" Tuesday morning. Click here for details.

Party like a pro at Universal's Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is heading even further south to Orlando for the biggest party of the year. The 2019 annual event at Universal Orlando has officially kicked off. News 6 producer Landon McReynolds and reporter Ezzy Castro stepped into the theme park's French courtyard for a look at what you can expect. Click here to see what you need to know before you go.

Former UCF president dodges Florida House meeting

Former University of Central Florida President John Hitt, who was at the school's helm when leaders misappropriated millions of dollars to construct an on-campus building, won't meet with House representatives to discuss the probe. Click here to see his response.

Sheriff: There's no serial killer in Brevard

A slew of seemingly mysterious deaths have turned up across Brevard County in recent weeks.. But Tuesday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to Facebook to knock down various accounts about a prolific killer being on the loose or targeting random victims, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. Find out how he put these rumors to rest.

Vice mayor ‘approves' threat in campaign ad-like voicemail, deputies say



The vice mayor of Fort Meade was arrested Tuesday morning after Polk County detectives say she was repeatedly calling and harassing another woman.

In one voicemail, Campbell ended her message with a similar line to what someone would hear at the end of a political advertisement. “And this is Maurice Campbell and I approve this (expletive) message, and you can believe that,” deputies said Campbell told the victim. Listen to the call here.

UCF experiment on board for Virgin Galactic's second spaceflight

Virgin Galactic shared new video of the company's second spaceflight that shows the amazing views from the edge of space and the moment WhiteKnightTwo released the rocket-powered plane. Virgin Galactic's space plane climbed to a record altitude of nearly 56 miles during a test flight Friday, marking the second time in 10 weeks Richard Branson's startup has reached space. A University of Central Florida was on board for the historic flight. Click here to watch the video and read more about UCF's experiment.

