WATCH News 6 Now: Strong storms start weekend; Lions hire new head coach

FILE PHOTO: Orlando City's Giles Barnes, second from left, celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates, including Dom Dwyer, Scott Sutter and Cyle Larin, during the second half of the match against Columbus Crew, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Good afternoon, Central Florida. Here are the top stories News 6 is covering on air and on ClickOrando.com this Friday. Watch the newscast live at the top of this story beginning at 4 p.m. or the full replay after 6 p.m.

Be sure to download the News 6 mobile app and subscribe to our email newsletters for more local and national coverage.

Strong storms kick off weekend in Orlando

Another strong band of storms was moving through Central Florida Friday afternoon, bringing with it lightning and wind gusts up to 55 mph. By 2 p.m. Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties were under significant weather advisories issues by the National Weather Service. Continue to monitor the live radar in your town here.

Capital Gazette shooting developments

The day after five newspaper employees and journalists were gunned down at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the suspect in their deaths appeared before a judge, facing five counts of first-degree murder. Read the latest on that first appearance and the investigation on the shootings targeting Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper here.



St. Johns River flood warnings this weekend

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has issued a boating advisory along part of the St. Johns River. The warning, which runs from Sanford south to the Orange County line, comes as recent rainfall is causing water levels to rise. Beginning Sunday, the National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood warning for the St. Johns River above Lake Harney near Geneva.

Orlando City hires new coach



Orlando City has hired James O'Connor as the team's new head coach, according to Louisville City FC, where he previously coached. O'Connor, who played for Orlando City when the team was in the USL Pro League, has deep ties to the club. Click here to read more about the Lions new head coach.



FEMA housing assistance ends for hurricane evacuees

On Saturday, FEMA’s Temporary Sheltering Assistance program, which offers free hotel vouchers to Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria, will expire. According to the group Vamos4PR Action, there are 630 families in Florida still living in hotels, and that includes 400 families in Central Florida alone.

Gov. Rick Scott said he is working on a solution for those unable to find affordable housing by the deadline.



UCF professor accused of stalking student, sending her 800 texts a day

A professor at the University of Central Florida was arrested Thursday after he stalked a female student for months, bombarding her with messages, police said. The arrest report quotes some of those messages, saying Borji told the victim "you should be happy that somebody likes you this much to stalk you" and "you think I am sick and I may be! But I still love you." Click here to read the full story.



ICYMI: SpaceX launched supplies to the Space Station

For those who set their alarm clocks early to watch the SpaceX launch Friday they were rewarded with a magnificent view. Click here to rewatch the launch and here to see photos of the cool effects created by the sunrise and the rocket’s contrail.

What are you doing this weekend? We have some ideas.

Here's a list of 13 things you can do around Central Florida this weekend. Whether it's a movie, brewery opening, family hike or a play, get out there and have some fun.



Lake County school bus monitor accused of abusing special needs students

A Lake County school bus monitor is accused of abusing special needs students in instances that ranged from twisting their heads and arms to placing a shoe on one child's mouth. The Sheriff's Office said DCF became aware of the allegations when one of the victims came home with a minor injury. Click here to see the details of the case.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.