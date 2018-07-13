Watch News 6 now: Wild backyard boa encounter; election hack indictments

Here's your Friday news roundup of stories seen on News 6's evening broadcasts.

Lisa Bell's wild backyard boa constrictor encounter

News 6 anchor Lisa Bell said she was living her worst nightmare Friday when she walked out on her back porch to see a 6-foot boa constrictor hanging from her neighbor's roof. Bell livestreamed the whole ordeal on Facebook, complete with lots of screams and commentary. Click here to see how her wild encounter ended and watch the recorded videos.

How to prevent child drownings this summer

Every summer health officials remind parents of pool safety tips, but drowning is still the second leading cause of accidental deaths for children, according to the USA Swimming Foundation. Swim lessons may be an expense some families can't afford. News 6 at Nine reporter Carolina Cardona found programs that offer financial help to families whose kids need swim lessons. Click here to read about those programs.

Volusia pastor accused of taking photo up woman's dress

A former pastor from Deltona is accused of taking a photo up a woman's dress while she was putting his child in a car seat.

Brian Kenyon Jr., 31, was arrested Friday and charged with video voyeurism. Officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the victim is a 41-year-old woman who was watching Kenyon's children during a service at the Church of Christ of Deltona. Click here to see what he says about the arrest.

Man playing disc golf bitten by alligator

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said a 31-year-old man was playing disc golf lost one of his discs at Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive. When the man went to retrieve it, he instead found an alligator and was bitten on the thigh. Read why wildlife officials say parkgoers need to be extra careful in keeping an eye out for alligators during the summer.

3rd incident at UCF

University of Central Florida police are investigating a third incident this week during which people on campus were targeted by unknown men who exposed themselves, committed a sexual act or groped someone. Multiple people reported that a man exposed himself to them on Thursday near the Recreation and Wellness Center before leaving through the Research Park area, UCF police said. Click here to see a description of the man.

12 Russian indicted in 2016 election hack

The U.S. Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, accusing them of engaging in a "sustained effort" to hack Democrats' emails and computer networks.

All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian federation intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in "their official capacities."

President Trump meets Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle Friday evening, a regal conclusion to the official portion of the U.S. president's visit to the United Kingdom. Read all the details of their meeting here.

Johnson & Johnson $4.7 billion verdict

After 8 hours of deliberation, a jury awarded $4.7 billion dollars in damages to 22 plaintiffs suing over what they said was cancer-causing baby powder. The women, six of whom have died, said they developed ovarian cancer after regularly using the company's talcum powder. The award is the largest ever against Johnson & Johnson, which has been selling the powder for decades.

