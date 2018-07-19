WATCH News 6 Now: Fatal shooting near UCF; $20 million veterans charity scheme

UCF Police said that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire while on Alafaya Trail on Thursday, July 19, 2018. One person was killed.

Here are the top local and national stories as seen on News 6's Thursday evening broadcast and ClickOrlando.com.

Day care death

An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy who was unresponsive when he was brought to a clinic from a day care died, Lake County officials said. His cause of death has not been released.

For more on what we know about the investigation, click here.

Fraudulent charity investigation

Officials say a former Orlando mayoral candidate at the helm of a nonprofit misled donors. Instead of helping veterans, the millions in donations benefited Neil "Paul" Paulson Sr., according to state leaders.

Paulson and his nonprofit Help the Vets Inc. recently settled a lawsuit regarding the more than $20 million in donations.

Click here to see what Attorney General Pam Bondi had to say about the allegations against what she called a fraudulent charity.

Shootout near UCF

One person was killed Thursday when the occupants of two vehicles shot at each other on Alafaya Trail. Now, University of Central Florida police say they're making sure a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting doesn't enter campus.

For information on that vehicle's description, click here.

Voter registration phone bank

Are you registered to vote? News 6 is making it easy for Central Floridians to get registered through its phone bank, which is being held Thursday from until 7:30 p.m.

Experts will be available to answer questions about voting precincts, how to update voter information and more. Click here to find the number you need to call.

Afternoon storms move in east of I-4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to push across Central Florida Thursday afternoon.

Most of the stronger storms are pushing in a couple of lines from I-4 off to the east into eastern Orange County, Volusia County, most of Brevard County and down to Osceola County. The storms will linger into the late evening and will eventually taper off heading into Thursday night. Click here to read the full forecast.

Orlando soldier denied citizenship

The former interpreter for U.S. forces in Iraq, who had been shot and stabbed during his service, was at a June 2017 naturalization ceremony in Fort Benning, Georgia, for 20 immigrant recruits when he was stopped and told he wouldn't be participating. No explanation was given other than "there was a problem in the system," according to a lawsuit he filed last month in the District of Columbia.

Al Anbki, 36, who lives in Orlando, says in the lawsuit that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was obligated to complete his citizenship application but instead was applying a different set of rules under a program known as the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program, which opponents say targets applicants from majority-Muslim countries. Read more details of the lawsuit here.

Nonprofit provides people without ID 'golden ticket' to services, help

Having a government-issued ID is necessary to gain access to shelters, get help from social service programs, open a bank account and many other things that people do every day, that are made impossible without identification. A local nonprofit, IDignity, assists those in need of crucial documentation like birth certificates, driver's licenses and other forms of ID. Read about IDiginity's work here.

Kayaking and paddleboard spots

There are many options for kayakers and paddle boarders in Central Florida. If you’re not sure where to start, check out this short list of some of the most accessible and scenic spots around the Orlando area.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.