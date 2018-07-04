Watch News 6 Now: Fireworks at the Fountain; WWII veteran recounts amazing story of service

Fireworks at the Foundation underway

The preparation is underway for the Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola hosted by News 6. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. Relax and enjoy our nation's freedom with live music, mouth-watering American food and a patriotic fireworks show. ClickOrloando.com will stream the show live at 8 p.m. and re-air it at 10 p.m. on News 6. Click here for more information.

Alligators can't climb trees

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old Titusville girl was floating on a raft in Freak Creek in Astor on Friday when the eight-and-a-half foot reptile approached. Petrified, the girl made a beeline for the shore but the beast refused to let up, even when the teen climbed a tree to escape. The aggressive alligator was protecting her nearby nest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Casselberry police release rape, kidnapping suspect sketch

Casselberry police released a digital composite Wednesday of the man they said held two women at knifepoint over the weekend and then raped one of them, later stealing their car. The women had finished unloading items from a car when the man knocked on the Stonecastle Apartments door and forced his way in, officials said. Click here to see the photo and a description of the man.

WWII veteran describes being shot down over France

World War II Army Air Corps Capt. George Starks explains to News 6 traffic safety expert and fellow veteran Trooper Steve Montiero what the Fourth of July means to him in this interview.

Florida man loses fingers, eyebrows in fireworks fail

A 23-year-old Brevard County man had his fingers blown off Tuesday night in a fireworks mishap, according to his friend. The friend said the victim's fingers have been frozen at the hospital, where doctors will attempt to reattach them.

Yacht company wants to hire Brevard Sea Ray workers

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that a south Florida yacht company has offered to hire the 380 employees set to lose their jobs as the company consolidates its boat-building operation.

Stay safe this Fourth of July

Law enforcement and health safety officials issue warnings every year reminding people how to stay safe. Here's a friendly reminder of the things not to do this Independence Day.

