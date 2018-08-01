Trending on News 6: Satellite groundwater results in; Florida political races heat up

Amid cancer cluster concerns in Satellite Beach, city officials have released the first groundwater tests for firefighting chemicals. Read on below to find out what the tests showed and other top local and national stories.

Satellite Beach groundwater tests below EPA threshold

Several weeks after groundwater locations around Satellite Beach were tested for toxic firefighting chemicals, the results are in, city officials said Wednesday, showing that several locations did not meet the Environmental Protection Agency's standard for unsafe drinking. However, some residents, citing a new study, say the EPA standard should be much lower. Click here to see the results.

Orlando launches downtown ambassador program

Hoping to helping patrons navigate and stay safe in the City Beautiful and deter aggressive panhandling, Orlando officials launched an ambassador program at City Hall on Wednesday. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said with more than 200 dining and entertainment locations downtown and more than 1,000 events downtown a year, the ambassadors will help meet the needs of the growing community. Read more about the role ambassadors will play here.

NASA operations on International Space Station extended

A Senate panel approved key reforms Wednesday that will extend the ability for private companies to operate on the International Space Station until 2030. The bipartisan Space Frontier Act will also extend the life of U.S. operations on the International Space Station from 2025 through 2030. See full details of the new reforms here.

Hit-and-run driver sees victim, 'takes off'

A woman struck and killed a 72-year-old bicyclist in Volusia County and drove off after she got out of her SUV and looked at the victim, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the victim would show up in the area every morning to pick up change. Troopers are still searching for the driver involved.

A look back at some of the worst internet challenges of all time

If all the talk about the Keke Challenge has you "in your feelings," let's take a walk down memory lane to see some of the worst challenges the internet has had to offer over the years. Click here to reflect on these horrible trends. They're all pretty bad.

Trump wades into Florida's big political races

President Donald Trump made a campaign swing through Central Florida on Tuesday night, stumping for two key races ahead of the Aug. 28 primaries. The rally couldn't have come at a better time for Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who may have locked up a primary victory as he seeks to become Florida's next governor.

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival menus are here

The menu for the yearly Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is out. Between Aug. 30 and Nov. 12, guests can eat their way around the world. Menu items mirror the cuisine of countries including Africa, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China and France.

Report: Orlando to host 2019 MLS All-Star Game

Orlando will host the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, according to Pro Soccer USA. Citing sources, Pro Soccer USA reports the league will soon announce that the All-Star Game will be held at Orlando City Stadium next year.

