Happening on News 6: 2 dead after Hurricane Florence makes landfall; FEMA housing aid ends

Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence on Sept. 14, 2018, in James City, North Carolina.

Hurricane Florence arrived overnight, bringing rising storm surge and massive power outages. That and SpaceX's announcement to fly a private citizen around the moon are the top trending stories on News 6 and Clickorlando.com for Friday, Sept. 14.

Hurricane Florence flooding expected to get worse; 2 dead

A weakening Hurricane Florence is almost at a standstill over southeastern North Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm is at Category 1 hurricane strength with top sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hurricane Florence is forecast to dump about 18 trillion gallons of rain in seven days over the Carolinas and Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland. A mother and her infant were killed during the storm when a tree fell on their home. About 150 people in the city of New Bern have called for rescues due to rising floodwaters.

Follow live updates on the storm here and get updates on the tracks of the four named storms we're tracking here.

Puerto Rico evacuee housing aid ends

Almost one year after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, causing thousands to evacuate to the mainland, FEMA has stopped paying for their housing after a six-moth legal battle.

Families have struggled to find affordable permanent housing due to low income or disabilities in Central Florida and elsewhere. The Hispanic Federation, in partnership with other community organizations, presented $1,000 checks to the remaining Puerto Rican families in Central Florida made homeless by Hurricane Maria.

SpaceX to fly private citizen around moon and back

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has selected a private citizen to fly on the future Big Falcon Rocket, known as BFR around the moon and back. Who is it? Musk plans to announce who the mystery passenger is, and why they were selected, on Monday from the company's California headquarters. Last year, SpaceX said it would fly two private paying citizens around the moon. Find out how this new plan is different here.

Boyfriend suspected in woman's death arrested

A man suspected of killing his girlfriend, found in an abandoned Pine Hills home with her two grandchildren nearby, has been arrested in Tampa. Orange County deputies said Bobby Lee Story, 52, was arrested in connection with an aggravated battery case that happened in Orange County but has not been charged in relation to the August death of his girlfriend, 41-year-old Denise Hayls. Story was quickly identified as a suspect because he had a history of domestic violence against her, deputies said. Follow updates on this story here.

Weekend road closures in downtown Orlando

Construction on a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Orlando has prompted officials to close Colonial Drive between Orange and Garland avenues overnight for several weekends.

City of Orlando officials said the closures are needed to accommodate for concrete pours on the pedestrian bridge, which will connect Gertrude’s Walk to the Orlando Urban Trail and provide residents with a safe way to cross Colonial Drive. See a list of closure times and alternative routes here.

Gas explosions rock Boston

Thousands of residents were forced from their homes Wednesday evening after a series of gas explosions and fires rocked three communities north of Boston. Massachusetts emergency management officials say firefighters scrambled to put out the flames that damaged or destroyed as many as 80 structures. An 18-year-old man died when a chimney crashed on top of his SUV. Here's what we know about the cause of the explosions.

Brevard SPCA offers $20 adoptions

The Brevard SPCA is accepting animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Florence, and in order to make room for them, the SPCA is offering low fees to encourage adoptions. From now until Sunday, any animal is up for adoption for just $20. The shelter is looking to get 12 large dogs adopted by early next week to create more room. Click here for more details on adopting from the SPCA.

