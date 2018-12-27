Happening on News 6: No threat before Christmas Day shooting; Knights arrive in Arizona

The UCF Knights arrive in Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 to play LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. (Image credit: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl)

We're days away from college bowl games, including UCF's match against LSU in Arizona. Those games and the continued partial government shutdown are Thursday's top local and national stories as seen on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

Christmas Day shooting suspect grabbed gun before calling 911, report shows

Osceola County deputies say the suspect accused of fatally shooting another man on Christmas Day after hearing an argument on neighboring property admits he did not feel threatened before opening fire, according the warrant for his arrest.

Jonathan Velasquez, 24, told deputies he was never threatened, never saw a weapon and took it upon himself to get his gun before calling 911. Listen to 911 calls and read details from the warrant here.

No signs of a deal on Capitol Hill

"I mean, we're gonna have a wall," President Donald Trump said on the sixth day of the government shutdown. "We're gonna have safety. We need safety for our country."

Talks to reopen parts of the government appeared at a standstill Wednesday night, with negotiators making little progress and President Donald Trump vowing to do "whatever it takes" to get new funds for a border wall. Read the latest on the shutdown here.

UCF Knights arrive in Arizona for Fiesta Bowl

The University of Central Florida's undefeated Knights arrived in Arizona Thursday ahead of the New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl game. If the undefeated team wins, it will be the Knights' 26th consecutive win and second consecutive New Year's Day bowl game win. Read more about their journey here.

Judge clears way for South Florida to Orlando Brightline connection

The judge in the District of Columbia on Monday tossed out a lawsuit brought by Indian River County against Brightline developers. The train service currently operates from Miami to West Palm Beach with plans to expand service to Orlando. The extension of the line would run through Indian River County.

Syracuse University students, staff volunteer before Camping World Bowl

New York's Syracuse University students and staff members, in town to support their football team, volunteered with The Mustard Seed of Central Florida on Thursday.

Before players hit the football field, they decided to do give back to the community. They helped organize the Mustard Seed warehouse by cutting mattresses and moving donated furniture for those in need.

Syracuse University and West Virginia play on Friday at Camping World Stadium.

No nose, big heart

Sniffles may have no nose but he has a big heart, and an animal rescue organization is looking to find the 12-year-old Florida pooch a permanent home.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida says they've had 200 inquiries and they're now evaluating which is the best home for Sniffles. Read the pup's story here.

