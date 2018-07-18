Arizona bride fools groom by sending brother in her place for 'first look' photos

CBS19--Wedding photos are going viral on Facebook after a photographer posted them with the groom's brother-in-law in a wedding dress instead of the bride.

KevinChole Photography posted the photos with the caption:

"The groom was VERY nervous so the Bride dressed her brother up in a friends old wedding dress and sent him down for the first look in her place. Needless to say, his reaction was absolutely priceless and it TOTALLY worked! Stay tuned for the blog on this amazing wedding."

