Bittersweet: Deputies say farewell to summer with lemonade stand stops

Central Florida students weren't the only ones who returned to school this week, a few Lake County school resource deputies also kicked off the new year, with a cafeteria selfie, of course. It's hard work keeping the kids safe, which is why the deputies are demanding school cafeterias bring back square pizzas. Deputies, you have my support.

Good behavior must run in newly sworn in Orlando Officer Ricardo Santana's family. On the same day his sons started the new school year, Santana attended his first day of orientation at Orlando Police Headquarters. The three gentlemen dressed for the occasion and marked it with a family photo -- and it is adorable. Good luck to each of you as you begin your new adventures.

Newly sworn in Officer Ricardo Santana's sons begin their first day of school on the same day as their father's first day of orientation at Orlando Police Headquarters. #FirstDayOfSchool pic.twitter.com/Dykvn7Srob — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 12, 2019

Nothing says back to school quite like a new bike, right? Sanford police officers donated 46 bicycles to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches, a nonprofit organization that works to build strong citizens by spending time with the young people in the community. It won't be long before there are a few dozen very happy recipients of some new wheels.

Can you think of a better end to summer than an epic lemonade stand? The only thing that could top that would be if some Orange County deputies stopped by your small business, and that's what they did in Pine Hills. Little Adrian was ecstatic to offer them a nice cold cup as they took a break from the heat. And they loved it.

Deputies in Volusia County also paid a visit to a lemonade stand after receiving a personal invite from the little lady in charge. The little girl sent a letter to the Sheriff's Office, inviting them to come by her stand in Deltona. When Sheriff Mike Chitwood heard about it, he sent his deputies over with a backpack full of school supplies to help her kick off the new year. I'd say this was a win for everyone involved, wouldn't you?

