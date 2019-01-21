Bridge: Century-old card game keeps on bidding

MAITLAND, Fla. - It's a popular card game many have heard about, and some have probably even played it.

It's not blackjack, solitaire or poker. It's bridge: a popular trick taking game that some call the game of a lifetime -- probably because it'll likely take you that long to learn how to master it. Some of the best players even say you never stop learning the game.

It's a partnership game played by four people at a table. The idea is to make your bid using 13 cards and take as many tricks as possible for your side. In order to play bridge, you'll need to get tricky to rack up some points.

"So you have 13 cards in your hands. A trick is just four people playing to one card -- basically the opening leader," said Glen Martin, the co-manager of the North Orlando Bridge Club. "Whoever wins the trick leads to the next trick."

Several times a week, members of the club meet at Maitland Civic Center to play.

"My wife got me into this when our kids left college. She said, 'Glen, you need to find a hobby.' So I started playing bridge, and then I loved it so much that I wanted to teach others," Martin said.

In 2005, he decided to create the club. At first, it was a small group with a few tables. Today, dozens of players come together, with some being more advanced than others.

Bridge is known to be challenging, and it's called "the game of a lifetime" for a reason.

"No matter how good you get, there's always something that you can actually improve," Liane Turner said.

Turner started playing as a teenager and is known for her ability to play. Turner has more than 15,000 points to her name.

"I love the competition. I went to college and looked around for a man who also liked to play bridge and ended up marrying the man who was the best bridge player in the college," Turner said.

For these players, the game is not just about bidding and competition.

"It keeps the mind very active. It is a social activity. You can make friends. You can develop a sense of accomplishment," said Terry Vaughn, a bridge player at North Orlando Bridge Club.

The club recently founded a nonprofit organization called Central Florida Youth Bridge. The idea is to have bridge players go to schools and teach the game.

On Feb. 13, there will be a game held at Maitland Civic Center for kids as young as 8 years old. It is open to the public.

North Orlando Bridge Club meets several times a week and also offers workshops for beginners. Visit NorthOrlandoBridge.com for more information.

You can also get involved with clubs in the following counties:

