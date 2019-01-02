Central Florida law enforcement protect and serve up holiday spirit

Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

In the week around Christmas, five local agencies in Central Florida shared good news stories on social media. It's no coincidence that first responders were feeling the holiday spirit. Officers across Central Florida helped make this Christmas a memorable one for families.

Titusville police Officer Jason Hanson attended the “Kay Bear Run," helping to raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital.



An Orlando police officer helped one mother ensure her child a merry Christmas.

Officer Marvin Allison discovered this mother would not be able to get her child any toys for Christmas. Officer Allison personally bought them a bicycle and helmet, along with some toys to ensure they had a Merry Christmas. Great job Officer Allison! pic.twitter.com/G7E6Vvh5u3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 24, 2018

In Winter Park, police Officer Christopher Belcore bought joy to his community while serving and protecting.

The Bravo Squad at the Eustis Police Department got results for a young theft victim just in time for Christmas.

The squad gave Austin Herbert a $100 gift card to help replace the new scooter he received for his birthday that was stolen.

In Kissimmee, Christmas went to the very good dogs and Kissimmee police K-9 Sam was really excited to celebrate the season of giving (and receiving).

Anyone else still reminiscing about Christmas and those drool-worthy moments before digging into your gifts or is K9 Sam (and his new toy) alone on this #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/BfKWKGIyS5 — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) December 28, 2018

