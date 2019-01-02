News 6 at Nine

Central Florida law enforcement protect and serve up holiday spirit

Examples of first responders going beyond call of duty

Kissimmee police K-9 Sam enjoys accepts a well-deserved Christmas present. (Image: Kissimmee Police Department)

Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

In the week around Christmas, five local agencies in Central Florida shared good news stories on social media. It's no coincidence that first responders were feeling the holiday spirit. Officers across Central Florida helped make this Christmas a memorable one for families.

Titusville police Officer Jason Hanson attended the “Kay Bear Run," helping to raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital.


An Orlando police officer helped one mother ensure her child a merry Christmas.

In Winter Park, police Officer Christopher Belcore bought joy to his community while serving and protecting.

The Bravo Squad at the Eustis Police Department got results for a young theft victim just in time for Christmas.

The squad gave Austin Herbert a $100 gift card to help replace the new scooter he received for his birthday that was stolen. 

In Kissimmee, Christmas went to the very good dogs and Kissimmee police K-9 Sam was really excited to celebrate the season of giving (and receiving).

