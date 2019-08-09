Cocoa restaurant wins News 6 Best of Summer BBQ

COCOA, Fla. - The people have spoken, and the award for best barbecue in Central Florida goes to ...

Crydermans Barbecue, in Cocoa.

In the station's annual Best of Summer consumer choice contest, News 6 viewers cast their votes to determine the best spots in Central Florida for 10 different categories, including best barbecue.

It turns out Crydermans Barbecue is cooking up some of the best beef brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and other delicious eats.

The owner, Chad Cryderman, said he had no idea about barbecuing eight years ago but after he bought a cooker in 2012 and invited friends over for a dinner party, he realized it was his niche.

"In the beginning, when I was daydreaming about this, I had never cooked a brisket," Cryderman said.

After realizing how much he enjoyed making the all-American favorite, he perfected his barbecues with help from online videos.

"I cooked that one time, and I enjoyed it, and next thing you know, I took my hyperfocus and me and YouTube teamed up, and I just really started chipping away at it," Cryderman said.

In July 2017, the Michigan native and his wife opened Crydermans Barbecue.

Little did they know, that two years later, News 6 viewers would choose it as the Best of Summer barbecue place.

"When I looked at that list to see how many people were on that list, how many big barbecue places, and especially ones out in the Orlando area, to know that we stuck out, it's awesome. I get goosebumps talking about it," Cryderman said.

His barbecue spot uses two 2,000-gallon propane tanks that have been decommissioned and now serve as the smokers where each piece of meat is slowly cooked to perfection.

For Cryderman, quality meat with no hormones or antibiotics is not the only important ingredient. He makes sure everyone on his team puts their heart and soul into making unforgettable barbecue.

"This place is love. I mean, seriously, everything we do here," Cryderman said. "Anything you do is out of fear or out of love, and everything we do here is out of love."

If you'd like to check out the best barbecue spot, swing by Crydermans Barbecue, located at 401 Florida Ave., Tuesday through Saturday.

Crydermans also has a second location in Melbourne.

