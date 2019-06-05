Flagler County K-9 gets social during elementary school outing

Holmes the K-9 gets social during his visit to an elementary school. (Image: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders are not only busy keeping us safe, they're working hard to make a difference in their communities.

The News 6 at Nine crew sees how much work law enforcement officers and other first responders put into humanizing the badge, so each week we like to take a few minutes to highlight their efforts.

Here's what they've been up to lately.

If you watch News 6 at Nine often, you may remember meeting Holmes, a recent and very adorable addition to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Well, like his humans, he was hard at work this week trying to polish his socialization skills during a stop at Rymfire Elementary. I know you're probably going to find this hard to believe, but some of those kids seem to have quickly become Holmes' best buds.

Members of the Palm Bay Police Department had a great time getting creative during the Puzzle Box Family Fun Day event in Melbourne. The event is held to bring awareness to autism spectrum disorders in a creative way. In fact, the department said Cpl. Fay got so creative, she received the most votes on her design in a contest held at the event. Congratulations.

We obviously can't let a week go by without an intense animal rescue, right? Of course not. This week, Mount Dora police officers spent 45 minutes trying to rescue Pepper Pot, a cat stuck behind a water heater at a home. With the help of firefighters, they were able to free Pepper Pot. And of course, the officers' body cameras captured the whole thing.

Officers and firefighters rescue cat stuck behind water heater in Mount Dora home. (Image: City of Mount Dora)

Firefighters in Orange County didn't drop the ball either when it came to rescuing critters this week. First, they were able to save a few missing ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain and gotten stuck in rushing water. Next, it was a baby raccoon they thought wouldn't survive. It turns out the tiny critter just needed some TLC. Hooray for happy endings.

#AnimalRescue 2769 Conroy Rd: Firefighters put their heads together to figure out how to “quack” a case of missing ducks. These baby ducklings needed a little assistance after falling into a storm drain outside of @OCAS_Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NavDrx3bf2 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 30, 2019

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

