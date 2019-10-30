From busing tables to breaking into dance, Orlando-area first responders do it all

Orlando firefighters, police and Mayor Buddy Dyer danced with residents during the Beardall Senior Center's annual Halloween Dance on Oct. 25, 2019.

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to Central Florida's first responders, it's all about humanizing the badge.

Sure, they do their jobs well by protecting and serving, but what's also impressive is the initiative members of each agency take to build relationships within their communities.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

Our first stop of the week takes us over to Seminole County, where some students from the Kidz Rock Early Learning center got to realize everyone's childhood dream of riding in a police car. Officers from the Sanford Police Department educated the students on their job and what it means to serve your community.

First responders have to be in promising physical shape to meet the needs of their strenuous jobs. The Daytona Beach Police Department took strength to a new level at the 6th Annual Fraternal Order of Police Volusia County Lodge 40 Pull in New Smyrna Beach yesterday. A team of officers took first place in the competition when they pulled a 40,000-pound Waste Pro truck 100 feet in only 28 seconds.

We've highlighted that first responders are multifaceted, and continue to amaze. The Lake County Sheriffs Office took on the role of being servers at a local Chili's Grill and Bar as part of their Tip-A-Cop event. While the deputies collected $1,500 in tips, it wasn't for themselves. All proceeds of this change in service went to benefit the Special Olympics Florida.

Shifting on over to Brevard County, we're met with grit and smoke, but from the barbecue grill of the Brevard County Sheriff's office deputies who competed in the Space Coast Early Intervention BBQ and Cornhole Throwdown on Saturday. Proceeds from the cookout competition went to the Space Coast Early Intervention center, which combines technology with unique teaching strategies to educate the community's youth.

As our last stop, we circle home to Orange County with the Orlando Police. Mayor Buddy Dyer and the police department joined senior citizens at the Beardall Senior Center for their annual Halloween costumed dance.

