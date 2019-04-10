From doggy visits to Special Olympics, these first responders are going the extra mile

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

If you're a well-behaved student at Apollo Elementary School, you may have been able to cash in your good behavior points to participate in a game of kickball with members of the Titusville Police Department. Officers said the students played an awesome game of "Kickball with Kids" and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

Titusville Police Officers participated in Apollo Elementary School’s Positive Behavior Event “Kickball with Kids”! All students used good behavior rewards to earn participation. The kids played an awesome game! Keep up the great work student! pic.twitter.com/0bSjP53VOO — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) April 4, 2019

Riders in the Tour De Force bicycle event remembered fallen police officers last week by riding in their honor as they biked through Brevard County. Members of the Florida Highway Patrol posed for a picture with them and posted it on Twitter, using the hashtag #backtheblue.

Tour De Force bicycle ride is traveling through Brevard County today. These riders are riding in remembrance of fallen police officers. #backtheblue. pic.twitter.com/gfgVp3DfiP — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 4, 2019

If you watch News 6 at Nine, you may remember meeting K-9 Cooper, the very good boy who visits members of the Orange County Fire Rescue team when they need a mental break. Cooper made his rounds last week at the OCFR 911 communications center and spent time loving on the team there. Rescue officials said he was just doing his part to alleviate a "ruff" job.

Safety is part of living a healthy life, and members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office took the time Monday to teach students at Matanzas High School that. Deputies shared pictures of their session on self-defense and defensive tactics with members of the Law and Justice Flagship program, saying the students enjoyed the material and were happy to have the support from local law enforcement.

Sgt. Lutz, Deputy Landi, and Deputy Champion provided self-defense/defensive tactics instruction for the “Law & Justice Flagship” program at Matanzas High School today. The students enjoyed the material and appreciated the support! pic.twitter.com/ZPju6tbEI5 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) April 8, 2019

Multiple local law enforcement agencies did their part Tuesday to get results and show support for the Special Olympics of Florida by running in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Despite a few sprinkles of rain, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon gave opening statements before leading their teams and others to the finish line.

And they’re off! A little light the rain can’t keep us from supporting the the @soflinfo Law Enforcement Torch Run this morning at the @FOP25 lodge. Join us, or support the run here: https://t.co/W3cXSwS76H pic.twitter.com/kxwKvvCr6q — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 9, 2019

The 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting @soflinfo is about to begin. Chief Orlando Rolón and @SheriffMina gave opening statements. pic.twitter.com/SUAy4z5sIf — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 9, 2019

Ready, Set, Go! Tomorrow, we will be running to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics by participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics! Our Orange County event will start at the FOP Lodge, 5505 Hansel Blvd in Edgewood. pic.twitter.com/Tg4BMPT2kP — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) April 8, 2019

