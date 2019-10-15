From mowing lawns to placing in K-9 competitions, Orlando-area first responders do it all

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to Central Florida's first responders, it's all about humanizing the badge.

Sure, they do their jobs well by protecting and serving, but what's also impressive is the initiative members of each agency take to build relationships within their community.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

The Pipes and Drums of the Orange County Sheriffs Office welcome us to our first stop in Orange County. The volunteer group composed of deputies, civilian employees and citizens welcomed Central Florida veterans returning home with a performance at the Orlando International Airport.

Next, we head to Brevard County, where both law enforcement and their K-9 companions had an opportunity to shine. Police dog teams from around the word were invited to the Space Coast Police K-9 Competition to show off their teamwork capabilities. The competition was held by the Cocoa Police Department in benefit of its organization, Cocoa Community First.

Generally, white cars parked in a neighborhood might make one suspicious, but that's not the case here, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. These white cars are law enforcement vehicles, and made 2-year-old Norah feel safe while outside.

2-year-old Norah says she always feels safe with "white cars" parked in her neighborhood. #FCSO #Neighbors pic.twitter.com/AGZBECUDTH — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) October 14, 2019

The Orange County Rescue's Engine 42 and Rescue 43 came to the rescue when a Florida man became sick while mowing his lawn. Rescue 43 safely brought the man to a hospital, then a worker from Engine 42 decided to save his lawn and finish what he started.

Last on our list is the Florida Highway Patrol. More than 200 law enforcement volunteers hailing from six different countries and 14 states gathered for training in Orlando. Congratulations to their celebration of training.

Today We celebrate law enforcement volunteers from around the world at training in Orlando. 6 countries and 14 states are here. These volunteers are invaluable to police agencies. Over 200 auxiliary troopers support FHP everyday with our mission. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/N8GfNla9jV — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) October 10, 2019

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.