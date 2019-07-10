From sweet treat citations to snakes in custody, Central Florida's first responders do it all

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders are some of the best and the work they do that goes beyond what their job description requires of them is proof.

That's why each week, News 6 at Nine likes to take time to highlight their good deeds. As usual, there were no shortage of them this week.

Chief Orlando Rolón and members of the Orlando Police Department visited with former OPD Maj. Don Van Scoyoc to celebrate his 90th birthday. (Image: Orlando Police Department)

Once a member of the Orlando Police Department, always a member of the Orlando Police Department. That's the message Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón and other members of the department had for former OPD Major Don Van Scoyoc when they visited him to celebrate his 90th birthday. The city made his birthday official when Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a proclamation declaring July 3, 2019, as Don Van Scoyoc Day in the City of Orlando. Of course, the proclamation was presented to Van Scoyoc during his birthday celebration.

Beckett received a Sweet Treat Citation for her showing her gratitude towards law enforcement! Enjoy! Edible Arrangements (1268 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast, FL) #SweetTreat #FCSO pic.twitter.com/GP2mKe9ZZ8 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) July 9, 2019

In Flagler County, a young girl named Beckett received the type of citation we all want to be written, if we have to receive one: a sweet treat citation. A deputy gave it to her after she showed her appreciation for law enforcement officers. The takeaway here is that when we see a first responder, we should thank them. It could make their day and they may even thank you in return.

It was a hard day for firefighters at the Orlando Police Department Monday when six guide dogs in training stopped by to meet firefighters in full gear for the first time. Once the pups get past the excitement, the introduction helps them get used to the sights, sounds and scents they'll encounter while getting up close with first responders. I'd say Monday's meeting was a win-win.

#LuckyDucks @OrangeCoFL Engine 63 & Squad 4 rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain at @FullSail this afternoon and brought them to momma duck. The crew relocated all the web-footed friends to a nearby pond where they can now sail around at Full Sail! pic.twitter.com/HL5OzvyfIh — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 9, 2019

If there has ever been a group of lucky ducks, it was these 11 ducklings rescued from a storm drain at Full Sail this week, thanks to an Orange County Fire Rescue crew. Crew members said after the dramatic drain rescue, the ducklings were relocated to a nearby pond, where they'll be able to sail around Full Sail. How clever.

Officers in Ocoee are not only working to keep bad guys off the streets, they're taking snakes into custody, too. Well, at least one officer did after an Ocoee resident found a snake near her refrigerator at her house. Once the snake was released from custody -- outside, of course -- the woman was finally able to get to her breakfast. Phew!

See? Their work is never done, yet that doesn't seem to stop Central Florida's first responders from going the extra mile. If you have any positive law enforcement-related stories you'd like to share, send them my way.

