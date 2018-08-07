Get an inside look at the most wished-for Airbnb rental in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - With more than 150 over-the-top reviews and a 5-star rating, it's no wonder Camp Copeland, as the owners have named it, is the place to stay when visiting Orlando. Airbnb named it the No. 1 wished-for listing in Orange County.

"It was a huge surprise. I had no idea that they even kept track of the favorited properties," Tom Hurst said after learning that his listing on the popular rental website, Airbnb, was named the No. 1 property to rent.

Ronald Gordy, the co-owner of the Airbnb located in a residential neighborhood just a mile away from downtown Orlando, said they like to tell people the vacation rental is like summer camp -- but for adults.

So what makes it so special?

"We've got a good sound system down there, big screen TV, ice-cold air conditioning, stocked fridge with snacks and goodies," Hurst said.

Or maybe it's the pool and Jacuzzi looking out toward Copeland lake? According to News 6 at Nine reporter Carolina Cardona, who got a sneak peek at the property, it could even be the zen feeling the place gives you when you're there.

"The Jacuzzi actually works on (an) app on our phone, so our guests can text us when they want to use it. There's also an outdoor shower here and our guests are welcomed to use that -- hot and cold," Hurst said during the tour.

Prior to converting the room into an Airbnb rental, Hurst and Gordy said they weren't giving the space any use until a neighbor gave them the idea.

"It just took right off. We've been booked. We had to block out dates because people were so interested to come visit," Gordy said.

Earlier this year, Orlando city commissioners voted in favor of allowing short-term rentals for vacation homes in all residential neighborhoods -- a change Hurst said he had no problem with, since people otherwise didn't normally get to see that side of Orlando.

"You're only allowed to host one set of guests at a time and you have to be present. And we fit all those requirements," Hurst said.

Aside from being named the top listing in Orlando, Hurst and Gordy said they take joy in their guests , who come from all over the world.

"We've had so much diversity in our guests. From German rope-jumping championships to (a) Roller Derby queen from Ireland," Hurst said.

