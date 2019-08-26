Get up close and personal with exotic animals at this Orlando ranch

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is providing a unique experience with exotic animals that are usually seen from a distance at zoos.

The Exotic Animal Experience in Orlando has several lemurs, kangaroos, sloths and other exotic animals being raised by Leslie Rush.

"I think it became popular because not many places are able to hand an animal to someone - an exotic animal -- like a lemur or a kinkajou," Rush said.

In 2009, after the recession hit, Rush needed to save her ranch. That's when she thought about offering it as a venue for birthday parties.

"At the time, I did have kangaroos as pets. (With) proper permitting, it is legal here in Florida," Rush said. "So as an idea to try to save my ranch, I decided to add a couple of smaller animals and exotic animals."

Since then, the Exotic Animal Experience has been delighting animal lovers.

Visitors can carry sloths, play with and pet lemurs and get an up-close look at an Arabian camel. Among other animals guests can interact with are swamp wallabies and a Valais blacknose sheep.

The Exotic Animal Experience is open Thursday through Sunday by appointment only. Kids under 8 are not permitted.

