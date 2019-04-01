Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/1/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Roast beef sandwich with creamy chimichurri sauce



Ingredients

Fresh deli bread thin sliced

Lettuce

Muenster cheese thick sliced

Tomatoes thick sliced

Roast beef thick sliced

Red onion medium sliced

Creamy Chimichurri Sauce equal parts chimichurri sauce + mayonnaise

*optional: garlic dill pickles

Instructions

Layer in the order listed, top with a second slice of bread, and serve with a pickle.

Chimichurri sauce

2 cups cilantro leaves stems removed - approximately 1 bunch

2 cups parsley leaves stems removed - approximately 1 bunch

1 teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic peeled

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh lime juice - approximately 3 limes

3 tablespoons capers

Instructions

Add everything except capers to your blender (or you could use a stick blender), and pulse until smooth.

Stir in capers (so they stay whole), and store in the refrigerator. This can be used right away but it best after 24 hours so the flavors can marry.

TUESDAY

Chicken nachos recipe

Ingredients

1 rotisserie chicken or 4 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

1/2 cup salsa

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

2 bags tortilla chips 9 ounces each

Pickled jalapenos

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the shredded chicken, 1/2 cup of salsa and about 1 cup of the shredded cheese until thoroughly combined.

Pour one bag of tortilla chips into your large skillet or roasting pan, then place about half the chicken mixture over it and give a little toss to evenly incorporate. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over top.

Repeat step 2.

Bake on center/low oven rack at 425 degrees for 10 -12 minutes until cheese is bubbly and chips are browning.

Top with jalapenos and enjoy.

WEDNESDAY

Zuppa Toscana



Ingredients

Pork sausage

Bacon

Onion

Garlic

Seasoned salt

Chicken or turkey stock

Russet potatoes

Half and half

Kale

Instructions

In a large stock pot, saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt until onions are translucent and garlic is aromatic.

Add cooked sausage, bacon, and stock, then bring to a light boil.

Add potato and cook at a low simmer until potato pieces are cooked through.

Pour in half and half, then bring back up to heat.

Add kale to each soup bowl, then pour the hot soup over top. Serve and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Chicken salad

Ingredients

2 cups cooked chicken breast chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons red onion finely diced

1/2 cup seedless red grapes quartered

1/4 cup slivered almonds

2 -3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Instructions

Mix ingredients together.

Enjoy.

FRIDAY

Fish tacos

Ingredients

Tilapia filets or other flaky white fish

Seasoned salt

Lettuce

Pico de Gallo

Pickled red onions

Cilantro garlic sauce

Flour tortillas

Instructions

Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.

Layer ingredients onto the flour tortilla as follows: lettuce, tilapia, pico de gallo, pickled onions (be generous), and cilantro garlic sauce (be very generous).

