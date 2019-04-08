Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/8/19

One pot Mexican skillet bake -- beef and cheese cobbler, courtesy of MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Huevos rancheros breakfast pizza

MamaLovesFood.com



Ingredients

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk we used Horizon® shelf stable milk

prepared pizza crust

1 - 2 cups restaurant style or well blended salsa

1 - 2 cups shredded cheese Mexican blend

*optional: fresh cilantro salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Whisk together eggs and milk, add salt and pepper to taste.

Make scrambled eggs in a skillet, being careful not to overcook. Break eggs up into small pieces.

Spread a layer of salsa over the pizza crust, then layer eggs over top, finish with a layer of cheese.

Bake on middle rack of oven at 425 degrees for 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly to perfection.

Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and enjoy.

TUESDAY

One pot Mexican skillet bake -- beef and cheese cobbler



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 can 15 ounce black beans, rinsed/drained

1 can 14.5 ounce diced tomatoes with mild green chilis

1 can 10 ounce enchilada sauce

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro divided

1 1/2 cups biscuit baking mix

1 1/2 cups 6 ounces shredded colby-monterey jack cheese, divided

4 bacon strips cooked/crumbled

2/3 cup milk

1 large egg lightly beaten

*optional: sour cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 10 inch oven proof skillet, cook beef over medium heat for 5 - 7 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in beans, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to blend, stirring occasionally. Stir in 2 tablespoons cilantro.

In a bowl, combine the baking mix, 1/2 cup cheese, bacon, and remaining cilantro. Add milk and beaten egg; stir just until a soft dough forms (it may be on the wet side). Spoon over beef mixture.

Bake, uncovered, for 13 - 15 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle remaining cheese; bake 2 - 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Open face hashbrown turkey club



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Hashbrowns // one per sandwich

Lettuce // my preference is butter lettuce

Tomato slices

Deli turkey thick sliced // one or two per sandwich

Crispy bacon // one slice halved per sandwich

Sweet Sriracha Garlic Mayo recipe below

Instructions

Layer ingredients in the order listed.

Drench with Sweet Sriracha Garlic Mayo.

THURSDAY

Crock Pot ham



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

9-10 pound precooked spiral cut ham bone in

2 cups honey

1 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Instructions

Whisk together all ingredients except ham.

Place ham in crock pot. Slowly pour glaze over ham, making sure to get some between each spiral slice. Lift ham to get glaze underneath as well.

Cook on low for 2 - 4 hours, until heated through.

FRIDAY

Crab Po'boy



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Crab // enough to overstuff your roll about 1 heaping cup

Celery // chopped 2 tablespoons per sandwich

Mayonnaise // to taste start with 1 tablespoon and work from there

Old Bay seasoning - start with 1/4 teaspoon and work from there

Bread // I prefer a large bakery hot dog bun

Lemon wedge

Instructions

In a bowl add crab, celery, mayonnaise, and seafood seasoning. Mix well then sample the dressing and adjust mayonnaise and seasoning to taste.

Stuff crab mixture into your bun until it's nearly spilling over.

Squeeze lemon juice over top and garnish with a touch more seasoning.

Serve with a fresh dill pickle and enjoy.

