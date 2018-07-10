Have we lost our manners?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The general consensus is -- people are much more rude these days than ever before.

A survey of a variety of people on the street revealed to News 6 that most people feel other people now forego simple manners, whether that's a simple "thank you" when a door is held open or encroaching on personal space. Maybe it's an act of disrespect to a cashier or a server being rude to a customer.

Whatever the case, it seems we're just not very nice to each other anymore.

Why are so many people rude? Psychologist Donna Rockwell said she sees a common theme.

"It comes out of a sense of fear making sure that me and mine has enough so we forget about us or a sense of we," Rockwell said.

Rockwell said she believes social media, like Facebook, plays a big role when we seek out only interactions that reinforce what we already believe.

"When we get locked into our own belief systems, we can't include other people, there's no inclusion, we'd rather feel intruded upon by others," Rockwell said.

So how do we turn this thing around?

"When we hear people say things that are rude, we can't be afraid to speak up and show up, because then it's like, it welcomes it. But we need to gently confront people, like, 'Is that really how you want to show up?'"

The good news is that News 6 did find plenty of people in Orlando who say they're still seeing lots of love in the City Beautiful.

"For the most part, people will speak and be nice," one passerby said.

"People seem nice. People didn't change yet," another said.

