Here's how Central Florida's first responders are supporting their communities

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to Central Florida's first responders, it's all about humanizing the badge.

Sure, they do their jobs well by protecting and serving, but what's also impressive is the initiative members of each agency take to build relationships within their community.

That's why the News 6 at Nine team likes to take some time every week to highlight special first responders who are going beyond the call of duty.

Our first stop begins with burgers, hot dogs and conversation. Officers from the Ocoee Police Department hosted a community cookout with locals at Palm Drive Park.

The Orlando Fire Department's Local 1365 stretched a few muscles at Lake Eola in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greater Central Florida's Muscle Walk.

It seems our superheroes in blue do come with super strength. Officer Cedrick Kelly of the Orlando Police Department assisted Orange County Public Schools staff in moving heavy equipment on campus.

AAA isn't needed when you have the Sanford Police Department around. When a couple ran out of gas on the side of the road and their credit card was not working, a deputy came to the rescue with a complimentary gallon of gas to get them home.

Hurricane Dorian forced many Floridians living on the coast to seek shelter, but officers from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office had other plans. While on patrol, a deputy noticed a few baby turtles who recently emerged from their nest and could not find the ocean. Fortunately, he escorted them to the sea.

