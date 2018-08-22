Here's how Orlando-area first responders are making a difference this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, four local agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media.

In Ocala, an officer accepted an invitation to join a few others for fellowship, food and football at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church. The officer even got to catch up with one of his college teammates while visiting the church.

This spontaneous invite was just what Officer Michael Brinkley needed. A big thank you to Pentecostal Full Gospel Church for great fellowship and a delicious meal.



FUN FACT: Officer Brinkley and Mr. Mike Beard (pictured on right) played college football together! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/uGQKXU4aeE — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) August 18, 2018

There was more reuniting taking place in Orange County, where a woman ran into her fifth-grade school resource officer after more than 20 years. The two posed for a picture at Valencia College and the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted it on Twitter, next to, of course, a throwback picture of them.

Reunited & it feels so good! Cpl McLean was Kelly's 5th grade SRO. They were recently reunited at VC after 20 years. Kelly fondly remembers Cpl McLean's support & positive attitude during her time at Ridgewood Park Elementary. @OCPSnews @valenciacollege #SROs #Makingadifference pic.twitter.com/hpxR6Nskxj — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 20, 2018

Also in Orange County, firefighters were called to a man's home after he suffered a medical emergency while mowing his lawn. After firefighters took the man to the hospital and made sure he received the care he needed, they returned to his home and finished mowing his lawn for him.

In Brevard County, two fire rescue dispatchers were recognized for their work after they talked two 911 callers through the process of delivering babies at home. According to fire rescue officials, both callers, babies and moms are doing well.

In less than a week, BCFR Emergency Dispatcher’s Dehler & Hammer guided two 911 callers through the process of delivering a baby at home. Both 911 callers, babies & moms are doing well. EVD Dehler and Hammer, job well done & we are extremely proud of you! #itsAgirlx2 #BCFRCares pic.twitter.com/fXfJfNemji — Brevard County Fire Rescue @BCFREMS (@BCFREMS) August 20, 2018

