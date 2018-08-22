News 6 at Nine

Here's how Orlando-area first responders are making a difference this week

Local law enforcement officers, firefighters go above the call of duty

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
Photo courtesy of Ocala police

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, four local agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media.

In Ocala, an officer accepted an invitation to join a few others for fellowship, food and football at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church. The officer even got to catch up with one of his college teammates while visiting the church. 

There was more reuniting taking place in Orange County, where a woman ran into her fifth-grade school resource officer after more than 20 years. The two posed for a picture at Valencia College and the Orange County Sheriff's Office posted it on Twitter, next to, of course, a throwback picture of them.

Also in Orange County, firefighters were called to a man's home after he suffered a medical emergency while mowing his lawn. After firefighters took the man to the hospital and made sure he received the care he needed, they returned to his home and finished mowing his lawn for him. 

In Brevard County, two fire rescue dispatchers were recognized for their work after they talked two 911 callers through the process of delivering babies at home. According to fire rescue officials, both callers, babies and moms are doing well.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.