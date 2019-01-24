Here's what to expect from the NFL Pro Bowl Experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The countdown to the Super Bowl is on and what better way to get ready for it than with the NFL Pro Bowl Experience?

Football fans are filling ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney, where they'll catch a football or see some of their favorite players from the American and National football conferences.

It's a free interactive fun zone with activities that put fans to the test, giving them fun training experience.

On opening day of the experience, eager fans packed the sports complex, excited to train like a football player and get a glimpse at the life of an NFL player.

"It's a great mother-and-son day. Just take him out of school to relax and have fun and enjoy the city," Kimberly Green said.

Debra McQueen also brought her son to opening day.

"It's exciting. I really had no idea that it was gonna be this cool," McQueen said.



Slater McInis said he's most excited to see some familiar faces from his favorite NFL team.



"Probably seeing a couple Cowboys players or whatever it is, I mean, get experience knowing that the players are here, so it's crazy to think about it," he said.

The event offers experiences like a 40-yard dash, where fans run alongside a virtual NFL player and try to beat his record time of 4 seconds.

There's also the Kick-Tac-Toe experience. Players get to do free kicks toward a field goal that's been set up like the popular tic-tac-toe game, and the vertical jump game, which allows fans to see how high they can leap.

Opening day also brought about 350 children from the Orlando area as part of the NFL 60 Character Camp, where the kids participate in football drills and team building exercises.

Pro football Hall of Fame player Anthony Muñoz leads the camp, which is in its seventh year.

"We teach them about character. We teach them the 'play 60' message. These kids are young, so we want to establish a message of, 'Get out and be productive. Exercise every day to have a healthy body,'" Muñoz said. "We want to hopefully make an impact on the coaches that are all coaches in this area and then can carry the message, so we want these young people to come to camp. So remember, remember the things that we teach them -- that it will be a long-lasting impact in their lives."

Pro Bowl week is an immersive NFL football experience designed for all ages.

"Oh, it's just the whole atmosphere," Joe Goodwin said. "The game experience and being able to bring the little ones and watching them get around and show their talents."

If you haven't checked out Pro Bowl week, there's still time. The event ends Saturday night.

