How Central Florida law enforcement officers are making a difference

Capt. Douglas Goerke, with the Orlando Police Department, posed for a picture with a future Orlando officer, who was showing off his cruiser, hat and uniform -- complete with inflated muscles. Goerke said little Troy told him he had been patrolling the area and had half of it under control. Of course, Goerke said he'd be ready to serve as backup any time Troy needed him.

Kissimmee police officers were making spirits bright for families in the area during their annual Shop with a Cop event. Officers shared a video on social media that showed several smiling children who seemed very thankful for the holiday shopping spree at their local Walmart. Thanks, officers, for making Christmas come early for children in need.

Lake County deputies were also making Christmas possible for children and families. Instead of buying each other presents this year, employees at the Sheriff's Office decided to collect presents for children whose families were impacted by Hurricane Michael earlier this year. Operation #presentsforthepanhandle seems to be successful so far -- by the looks of the crowded Christmas tree deputies shared on social media. You can donate, too. There's no such thing as too many gifts.

Good things happen when people come together, and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Sanford Police Department, a leadership class and employees at a Sanford Lowes proved that. The group partnered, with help from donors and sponsors, to give the Rescue Outreach Mission a renovation of its homelessness drop-in shelter. The Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the special volunteers working hard to make it possible. Great work by everyone involved.

A holiday favorite from the Apopka Fire Department is back by popular demand. Each station, as they have been in years past, is decked out with festive lights, ornaments and other decorations. Not only are they gorgeous sights to see, but they also make for some friendly competition among the stations, as the community can vote for its favorite. Click here to see photos of each station and cast your vote for your favorite. Polls close Wednesday at 5 p.m.

