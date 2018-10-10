How Orlando-area first responders are going the extra mile

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, four local agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media.

A Palm Bay officer proved last week that law enforcement officers have other talents besides fighting crime. A video posted on the Palm Bay Police Department's Facebook page showed Officer Hill stopping by Odyssey Charter School in Brevard County to share his musical talents with students. See his piano performance below.

Casselberry officers also enjoyed some musical fun last week at National Night Out. A video posted to the Casselberry Police Department's Facebook page shows an officer giving dance lessons to guests both big and small who made it out to the annual event hosted by law enforcement agencies across Central Florida. See his impressive moves below.

Aside from fighting crime, playing instruments and busting a move, some law enforcement officers have unique talents -- like goat whispering. The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared photos of Sgt. Jamie Hoffman responding to a call about an aggressive goat in Apopka. Clearly Hoffman's skills did the job, as the goat ended up on a leash and calm enough to go on a stroll.

Also in Orange County, firefighters made a difference for a little girl all the way in Oklahoma when they sent a special gift her way. Crews posted a picture on Twitter and said they were so touched when they received a letter from the girl -- who said she really looks up to them -- they knew they had to arrange the special delivery for the future firefighter.

#SpecialDelivery on the way and ALL the way to #Hilburt, OK to a little fire fan who inspired us. After receiving a sweet note about how much she loves firefighters and the fire service, we wanted to show this future 👩‍🚒 how much we admire her! @TahlequahTDP @ChiefOttoDrozd pic.twitter.com/JXa2Fr8iO0 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 6, 2018

