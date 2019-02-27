How Orlando area first responders are inspiring next generation

Apopka police Officers Cintron and Jerez stopped by Carson’s birthday party to make his wish come true. (Image: Michael McKinley/Apopka police)

From attending an aspiring police officer's third birthday party to an elementary school's color run first responders are taking time between their daily tasks to make sure the next generation of police, fire and medical personnel are ready to serve.

This week News 6 is highlighting how Central Florida first responders care about our community's youngest residents.

In Apopka Thursday, police Officers Cintron and Jerez heard it was Carson's birthday and made sure to stop by his birthday part in between calls for service. Carson, 3, is obsessed with police officers and wanted nothing more than a special visit by someone who protects and serves.

"Not only did we grant his wish but we gave him two officers instead," Apopka police Chief Michael McKinley posted on Facebook. "Happy Birthday little man!"

Meanwhile in Volusia County, the Sheriff's Office participated in Pathways Elementary School's annual color run. VCSO's mascot “Justice” posed for photos with race participants before and after they were covered in paint.

In Melbourne, First Friends Preschool and VPK welcome Melbourne fire, police and paramedics to the school's "Community Helpers Day."

The young students saw a Melbourne police K-9 demonstration and inside a Melbourne Fire Rescue ambulance.

It also wasn't just first responders helping protect and inspire Central Florida's youth last week.

In Longwood a local resident named Rex saw a need for bicycle helmet's for the children in his neighborhood. Rex got results and donated $500 to the Longwood Police Department to help purchase helmets for area youths.

Last but not least, the Orlando Police Department brought back its tradition of wishing patients at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital goodnight in style.

"Our officers flash their lights and wave at the little patients. They wave and flash their lights back. Just our way of putting them to bed and saying, 'Goodnight!'' OPD wrote on Facebook.

