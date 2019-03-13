How these Central Florida first responders are getting results

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office got results as a master deputy swore in some "junior" deputies eager to assume positions at Horizon West Fest Saturday.

OCSO said present @HWHappenings Fest this afternoon. Master Deputy Delguercio swore in a group of junior deputies. Thanks to our Horizon West community for your support. #HWFest2019 #makingadifference pic.twitter.com/QeS5tlNxy5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 10, 2019

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department held its "Touch a Truck" event at the University of Central Florida to get children up close and personal with the firetrucks Saturday. There might now be some future firefighters on board.

Beep beep! New driver at the wheel! We ❤️ ‘touch a truck’ day @UCF! Kids get up close and explore all kinds of exciting vehicles. Maybe inspired a few future firefighters?! Thanks Station 65 for bringing the #UCFEngine. Looks like kids and parents had a great time. pic.twitter.com/yy0UtvBVM5 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 9, 2019

The Kissimmee Police Department got results and shaved heads at the Kissimmee Shave Fest Saturday. Collectively, more than $15,000 was raised for St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Wow, what a weekend! #KissimmeeShavefest was a huge success as we surpassed our $15,000 goal for @StBaldricks Very grateful for your support #Kissimmee So for today’s #MondayMinute we are saying THANK YOU 💙🍀💙 pic.twitter.com/7XkhIK6tFY — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) March 12, 2019

The Sanford Police Department got a call for one of its officers to assist a citizen in the hospital Thursday. When an officer went to the hospital, he was asked to walk and feed a woman's Chihuahua named Brendon back at her house. The officer went to the house and took care of the pooch when Brendon's owner was indisposed.

Today, Ofc Feldman responded to the hospital for a call to assist a citizen. He met a resident who asked if it was possible for him to walk and feed her Chihuahua `Brendon`. He did what any dog loving officer would do.#BestCallForService #happytohelp https://t.co/LXkYwmoCJA pic.twitter.com/sgCM2jiMqr — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 8, 2019

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.