How these Central Florida first responders are getting results

By Larissa Hamblin - Digital Intern

Photo courtesy of Orange County Fire Rescue Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office got results as a master deputy swore in some "junior" deputies eager to assume positions at Horizon West Fest Saturday.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department held its "Touch a Truck" event at the University of Central Florida to get children up close and personal with the firetrucks Saturday. There might now be some future firefighters on board.

The Kissimmee Police Department got results and shaved heads at the Kissimmee Shave Fest Saturday. Collectively, more than $15,000 was raised for St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The Sanford Police Department got a call for one of its officers to assist a citizen in the hospital Thursday. When an officer went to the hospital, he was asked to walk and feed a woman's Chihuahua named Brendon back at her house. The officer went to the house and took care of the pooch when Brendon's owner was indisposed.

