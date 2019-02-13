How these first responders in Central Florida are getting results

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Joseph is a regular at the Wawa location near Silver Star Road and John Young Parkway, as is another man he frequently recognizes. The big difference between the two is that the man outside the building often doesn't have money to eat. Last Wednesday, Joseph purchased two meals to go, and gave one away to a very grateful and hungry person.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Flagler Sheriff's Police Athletic League got results at the Belle Terre Elementary School Bobcat 5K and Community Fair. The runners were able to speak with many families about the office and PAL programs, and were very appreciative of everyone who stopped by to talk.

FCSO and Flagler Sheriff Police Athletic League had a great morning at the Belle Terre Elementary School Bobcat 5K and Community Fair! The runners did a great job and we were able to speak with a lot of families about our FCSO and PAL programs. Thanks to everyone who stopped by! pic.twitter.com/dtACojAksn — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) February 9, 2019

The Eustis Police Department and the Eustis Fire Department participated in a community "Path to Success" event to talk about becoming business professionals to students. The members jumped into conversations with the children to talk about goals and potential jobs. They also guided the students to make positive life choices to become their best selves.

After neighbors spotted a dog struggling to swim in nearby water, a man took his boat out to rescue the pup, but the tired dog couldn't get into the vessel alone. The man jumped over the side of the boat to lift the dog inside, but he didn't have the strength to save himself and the furry friend, resulting in them both hanging onto the side of the boat until Orange County Fire Rescue Department showed up to the scene. The dog was transported to a veterinary hospital to get cleaned up and microchipped while staff continues to work to find its family.

The Titusville Police Department spent the day with some children who attended the 14th Annual Cops and Cars for Kids Car Show sharing smiles and high-fives. Titusville police also took how three first-place trophies to finish off their "awesome" day.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.