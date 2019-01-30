How these Central Florida first responders are going beyond the call of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

A school resource officer at Holly Hill School got results by joining in with a class full of students practicing yoga. During social and emotional learning time, they all got to work on regulating emotions in a fun and different way. The students were all smiles as they struck their poses.

A retired 1994 Chevy Caprice cruiser, formerly owned by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, has a new life and is on display in the heart of France. French policeman Brevet Romain, who purchased the car at an auction, reached out to deputies to tell them of the cruiser's new purpose. He gave it some major TLC and sent it overseas to show it alongside other police cars.

A Titusville Police Department officer delivered a brand-new bicycle to a lucky family who won a local raffle. The Roadmaster was a raffle prize at the Martin Luther King Jr. Heritage Festival at Isaac Campbell Park. Not only did the family get a new bike from Officer Quinn, but they also received two new helmets, courtesy of the Titusville Fire Department.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Ocala Police Department, Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue all got results at the first annual Hero Games held by Ocala Elks Lodge. Officers came out on Saturday to join in on friendly competitions, but at the end of the day, Marion County Sheriff's Office took home the gold.

Orange County Sheriff's Office rescued a shivering pup trying to hide from the rain on Pine Hills Road on Monday. They gave the very good girl a warm bath and a hearty meal, and will continue to care for her in hopes her family contacts Orange County Animal Services.

