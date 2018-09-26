Humanizing the badge: Orlando-area first responders go the extra mile

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, five agencies in Central Florida shared stories on social media that highlighted the good work they're doing in the community.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office continued itsCookies and Milk with a Cop program this week with visits to Partin Settlement and Neptune elementary schools. Deputies shared pictures of their visits on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, saying they enjoyed reading to and spending time with students.

If Cookies with a Cop isn't your thing, Coffee with a Cop might be. It's definitely something Ocoee officers enjoyed getting to do this week. Members of the community, adults and children alike, dropped by a local McDonald's to enjoy a cup of Joe with officers from the Ocoee Police Department.

Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department got a meaningful visit from a woman whose life they saved. The woman, who looked ecstatic to see the crew that rescued her, appeared to be happy and healthy again when she stopped by the firehouse. The firefighters said they appreciated the visit and shared a picture of the reunion on social media.

You may remember Deputy Bill Dunn, who saved a young girl left in a hot vehicle earlier this summer. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office praised Dunn Tuesday for the heroic rescue by saying it was proud of him and tweeted a picture of him with the news that he's been promoted to sergeant. Congratulations, Sgt. Dunn.

We're proud to announce Deputy Bill Dunn has been promoted to Sergeant. You may recall Sgt. Dunn in June saved a three-year-old girl who'd been left in a hot car. He had the chance to meet her after she made a full recovery. We're proud of you! #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/Ozqk2kI8bG — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) September 21, 2018

In Orange County, deputies went above and beyond to make sure an elderly man's property was cleaned up. Not only did deputies contact the Tangerine Improvement Society, which sent a group of volunteers to care for the 90-year's home, the group said it will make sure he continues to get help in the future.

Making a difference: Deputy Snavely contacted the Tangerine Improvement Society to help a 90-year-old resident clean up his property. The group helped out the elderly gent and are working to make sure he will get help in the future. @GoodNewsCops pic.twitter.com/8z5sJzm8i4 — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 20, 2018

