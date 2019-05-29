'I wuv the powice': Toddler beams with excitement after meeting Florida trooper

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's first responders take their responsibility of protecting their communities seriously, but their work often doesn't end there.

Many of them go the extra mile to make a difference even when they're off the clock.

Whether it's an officer rescuing an animal, a firefighter teaching a child a valuable lesson or -- well, you name it -- there's plenty of good news to celebrate in Central Florida.

This week, a Central Florida man whose life was saved by members of the Orlando Fire Department seven years ago when he suffered cardiac arrest was reunited with part of the crew who helped restart his heart. Needless to say, the reunion was emotional for everyone involved.

News 6 is all about showcasing different efforts to get results in our schools, and Volusia County deputies are certainly doing their part by reading to children at the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia once a month. The kids also get a special gift after diving into a good book. Of course, this time it was a police officer outfit.

Who says learning can't be fun? Not the St. Cloud Police Department. Officers, along with students from St. Cloud Elementary School, had a great time at a college and career night event. I bet there were some future police officers in attendance.

It was a heated game of kickball between the Palm Bay Police Department and students from Sunrise Elementary School as they marked the end of another successful year. What a fun way to get outside and enjoy a healthy dose of competition. The officers look pretty tough, but my money's on the kids.

In my opinion, this is the cutest of all the stories this week, and it happened right here outside the News 6 studios. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was at the station and ran into executive producer Tara Evans and her daughter in the parking lot. As soon as almost 3-year-old Charley saw the trooper, she immediately asked her mom if she could go meet him. Needless to say, she did. And the trooper seemed just as excited to meet Charley, even pulling out a sticker, bracelet and FHP teddy bear just for her before buckling her into her car seat. Charley was thrilled about the surprises and hasn't put down "Trooper Bear" since.

Some baby was very happy to meet one of @FHPOrlando’s troopers today, he hooked her up, and she said “I wuv the powice!” Thank you for helping to keep us safe on the roads! pic.twitter.com/iMflu2hNle — Tara Evans (@tevansnews) May 27, 2019

