Isla's view: Winter Park playgrounds

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Kids love to get outside and play in the summer, and what's better than a free outing?

News 6 at Nine anchor Julie Broughton and her 8-year-old daughter, Isla, went to check out three Winter Park playgrounds to see which ones were best for which ages.

[MORE: LAKE BALDWIN PARK PLAYGROUND]

Lake Baldwin's park playground is Winter Park's newest playground and was built in partnership with KaBOOM using a grant. It has plenty of slides, climbing walls, a swing with restraints for older children that need some extra safety and, of course, baby swings. It has implements and monkey bars, too.

"So what did you think about this playground?" Broughton asked Isla.

"Well, I thought it was good for ages 5 and under, I'd say, because it's not really meant for older kids," Isla said. "Because there's baby swings; stuff that older kids can't fit into."

"But you got a pretty good workout on the monkey bars," Broughton said. "And there are places for parents to sit if their kids are playing. Do you recommend this for little kids?"

Isla does recommend it, she said.

[MORE: AZALEA LANE PLAYGROUND]

At the Azalea Lane playground, there are both tire and regular swings, a simulated zip line, wooden bridges, poles to slide down, a yellow slide and a train set for little kids.

"What do you think?" Broughton asked Isla.

"Well, I think it would be good for 6 and under," Isla. said "I think I wouldn't come here on a hot day because more of the playground equipment was hot. I'd say 10 to 11 in the morning."

"I noticed when you tried to do the zip line, you were a little too tall for it," Broughton said to Isla.

"Yeah, my leg went under the slide," Isla told her mom.

[MORE: COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND]

Community Playground is also known as the "Castle Playground" because it's a huge, wood structure that looks like a giant castle.

It has several cubby-type areas kids can climb in, which many seem to really enjoy, as well as slides and a tire swing.

Here are Isla's thoughts on the playground:

"I think this park would really be good for anyone, from seniors coming to do something from babies in strollers," Isla said. "I think it would be great for anyone. My favorite part was probably the whole castle setup; whole castle theme, I like it. I don't think it would be good for somebody without shoes on because there's mulch and the wooden castle."

