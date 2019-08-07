Law enforcement officers get in back-to-school spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. - School will soon be back in session and your local law enforcement officers are gearing up to give back through back-to-school giveaways and community events.

Every week, News 6 at Nine highlights feel-good stories brought to you by local first responders.

As summer break comes to an end, back-to-school madness begins. Parents all over Central Florida have crinkled school supply lists in hand, hoping to get more bang for their buck as they trek throughout different supply stores.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office understands that these can be stressful times. Last week, hundreds of children joined deputies and personnel for a giveaway event called "Shop with the Sheriff." Hosted at local Walmart stores, school-aged children could enjoy breakfast, lunch and cool treats as they shopped for back-to-school clothes.

Meanwhile, Orlando police officers and staff held a backpack giveaway. A whopping 500 backpacks were given to students ready to tackle the school year. Ten barbers donated their time to give free haircuts to students -- there's nothing like a new, fresh look for a boost of back-to-school confidence.

Yesterday our officers and professional staff with the NLPOA Central Florida Chapter and Orlando 5 Star Cuts held their annual backpack giveaway. Five hundred backpacks with school supplies were shared. Each child was offered a free haircut by ten barbers who donated their time. pic.twitter.com/9iFoaEUque — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2019

With yet another backpack giveaway, eager Central Florida students got to interact with members of the Eustis Police Department. From camouflage to hero-themed backpacks, elementary school students were all smiles as they received their new tools for a successful school year.

Norma Lewis, mother of fallen Orlando Master Deputy Norman Lewis, donated $3,000 worth of food to fill school pantries in honor of her son.

"We have quite a bit of items that can bless a child," she said.

Norma Lewis, mother of fallen OCSO Master Deputy Norman Lewis, donated more than $3,000 worth of food to local schools. This is her way of honoring her son who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. pic.twitter.com/3CbWlm5GTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2019

Watch News 6 at Nine for more good news stories.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.