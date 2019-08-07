News 6 at Nine

Law enforcement officers get in back-to-school spirit

Officers, community members participate in giveaways, events

By Edysmar Diaz-Cruz - Digital Intern

ORLANDO, Fla. - School will soon be back in session and your local law enforcement officers are gearing up to give back through back-to-school giveaways and community events. 

As summer break comes to an end, back-to-school madness begins. Parents all over Central Florida have crinkled school supply lists in hand, hoping to get more bang for their buck as they trek throughout different supply stores. 

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office understands that these can be stressful times. Last week, hundreds of children joined deputies and personnel for a giveaway event called "Shop with the Sheriff." Hosted at local Walmart stores, school-aged children could enjoy breakfast, lunch and cool treats as they shopped for back-to-school clothes. 

Meanwhile, Orlando police officers and staff held a backpack giveaway. A whopping 500 backpacks were given to students ready to tackle the school year. Ten barbers donated their time to give free haircuts to students -- there's nothing like a new, fresh look for a boost of back-to-school confidence.

With yet another backpack giveaway, eager Central Florida students got to interact with members of the Eustis Police Department. From camouflage to hero-themed backpacks, elementary school students were all smiles as they received their new tools for a successful school year.

Norma Lewis, mother of fallen Orlando Master Deputy Norman Lewis, donated $3,000 worth of food to fill school pantries in honor of her son. 

"We have quite a bit of items that can bless a child," she said. 

