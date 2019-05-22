Law enforcement officers strike a pose to support Central Florida organizations

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and Orange County Sheriff John Mina hit the runway over the weekend to support different Central Florida causes. (Photos: OPD, OCSO)

ORLANDO, Fla. - We often see Central Florida's first responders hard at work protecting their communities, but many of them also do a lot behind the scenes that makes a big difference.

Whether it's an officer rescuing an animal, a firefighter teaching a child a valuable lesson or -- well, you name it -- there's plenty of good news to celebrate in Central Florida.

This week, firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department took part in the fifth annual "We Remember Night" event to show support for families that have lost first responders to suicide. Once the sky was dark, firefighters turned their units' emergency lights on for one minute as they remembered the victims.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and tonight we recognize the 5th annual 'We Remember Night'. At 9 this evening, all available units turned on emergency lights for one minute to express our support for all families that have suffered the loss of a first responder to suicide. pic.twitter.com/XVoDiZSRyU — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) May 18, 2019

A deputy in Volusia County visited Sunshine Academy in Deltona Monday to show students that, even when it's tough to sound out all the words, reading is fun. He said, thanks to the kiddos, he had an awesome time.

Lt. McKnight did a great job sounding out all the words this morning at Sunshine Academy in Deltona. Thanks to these awesome kids! pic.twitter.com/2sff18s2p2 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 20, 2019

Chili, cornhole and classic patrol cars were all the rage at the "Battle of the Badges" event, hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Two members of the Titusville Police Department threw together their best pot of chili to compete and enjoyed good company from members of the community.

TPD attended the “Battle of the Badges” chili cook off competition hosted by the Brevard County Sheriffs Office. Deputy Chief Hutchinson & Service Manager Mike Bates put forth their best chili recipe for attendees to enjoy. The award winning 1949 TPD Patrol Car was also displayed pic.twitter.com/TpPI95iw3x — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) May 16, 2019

Orange County Sheriff John Mina rappels down the tallest of buildings, walks long distances in high heels and struts his stuff in fashion shows all to show his support for some great causes. Basically, he'll do whatever it takes to get results. And he did just that over the weekend while rocking a tropical pink shirt in a show at the Mall at Millenia supporting the OnePULSE Foundation. What do you think? Is pink his color?

ICYMI: Sheriff John Mina took part in a fashion show at the Mall of Millenia

over the weekend in support of the @onePulseorg. Ten percent of supporters' tracked sales go to the foundation. #WeWillNotLetHateWin #pulse #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/APfIDnb50p — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 20, 2019

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon also hit the runway this weekend. The chief walked to benefit Runway to Hope, which supports children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. He was all smiles at the event, but when isn't he?

.@OrlandoPDChief Rolón is getting ready to walk the runway to benefit @runwaytohope! Their mission is to support and aid children and their families impacted by pediatric cancer. pic.twitter.com/pplVXrTiiM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 18, 2019

