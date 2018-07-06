News 6 anchor Bridgett Ellison enjoying maternity leave with baby boy

ORLANDO, Fla. - You could say News 6 morning and News at Nine anchor Bridgett Ellison's life has gotten a little more hectic in the past eight weeks.

That's because she's now not only the mom to 2-year-old Elise LeJeune, but to 8-week-old Ethan John as well. Ethan was born May 4 at 9:29 a.m. and was 9 lbs 3 oz.

"Time goes by so fast and it's crazy how fast they grow just from one week to the next," Ellison said. "He's already in size two diapers and that's hard for me to believe. I remember when (Elise) was a newborn and she went to size one diapers, but because he was a pound heavier than her at birth, he's just past that newborn stage so much faster."

She said she's enjoying her time on maternity leave, but says it feels like it's just going so fast.

"There's a part of me that knows this is just temporary, you know, this time at home. But I'm just trying to soak it in every day because it's going by so fast," Ellison said. "But there's this other part of me that's like, 'Okay, let's see what real life is like, and let's get that routine going.' I hope everyone adjusts to it, and I know we will. I'll have to find a new normal but it will be good."

Ellison said Elise is a great big sister to Ethan, too.

"She loved him from day one," she said. "She came into that hospital room and wanted to kiss him and wanted to hold him from day one. She wants to hold him at bedtime, she wants to hold him any old time."

She said the switch from one to two definitely was a little overwhelming, but it's starting to become routine now.

"I think I'm starting to get the hang of it now. My mom was here for about a month, I texted her a picture of my belly about a month before I had him and I just put 'Help!' and I begged her to come before the baby was born," Ellison said. "I felt overwhelmed. It's overwhelming because you've got not just one little human and now two little humans. She was here for about a month and then I was like, 'Okay, I think I'm ready to try to see how to do this by myself. And, you know, you don't get a lot of sleep but we're getting the hang of it. It's man-on-man defense now."

So who does baby Ethan look like: Bridgett or her husband, Cyrus?

"I get a lot of he looks like me, and she looks like him, and then some days this is all Cyrus," Ellison said.

She says she loves her babies, but she is also looking forward to coming back to work, planned for July 30.

"I'm looking forward to it," Ellison said. "I know it will be exciting and something new every day."



