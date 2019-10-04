Ocoee's haunted house returns for another year of thrills

The City of Ocoee's Haunted House returns for its 13th year of thrills.

OCOEE, Fla. - Going on 13 years of chills and thrills, the Ocoee Haunted House is back.

"We switched it up a little bit, so it's more mazed out inside," Ocoee Parks and Recreation Operations manager Dan Abdo said.

The department has been masking the old two-story house since the city purchased the land on which the house stands prior to Halloween.

"Here we are 13 years later," Abdo said.

[RELATED: October road trip? Creepiest places in Florida guaranteed to haunt your dreams | Scare scale: An inside look at Halloween Horror Nights houses 2019]

He believes the old house is actually haunted.

"There have been some things that have happened -- noises, certain electronics kicking on when nobody was around," Abdo said.

The house used to be a farmhouse from the 1920s. Today, it houses dolls and skeletons, creating the right conditions for a good scare.

"We have some people that have been terrified. There are jump scares and different props that could possibly cause somebody to have some nightmares," Abdo said.

The jump scares are from actors who randomly pop out of hidden spaces. To add to the scares, the house is completely blacked out.

Ocoee's haunted house will be open for five weekend nights only.

"It's $5 for the house. We also have a haunted walk out back, which is also an additional $5," Abdo said.

Those hoping to attend should bring cash because the house doesn't accept credit cards and tickets can only be purchased on-site.

[MORE: The 12 best horror movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix this Halloween]

Opening night is scheduled for Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The house will also be open for the following dates:

Oct. 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 18 and 19, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The haunted house is located at 951 Ocoee Apopka Road in Ocoee.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.