Orlando nonprofit hosts back-to-school block party with free school supplies, haircuts

Orlando nonprofit Life Beyond Adversity will host its annual back-to-school block party Saturday where families can come out and get everything they need for the new school year.

Organizers said the event is open to the whole family for free food, hair cuts, school supplies and fun activities, including a basketball tournament.

The 4th annual block party will be held at Willie Mays Park, 2092 Willie Mays Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug.10.

LBA co-founders Benjamin Garcia and Erica Burns stopped by the New 6 at Nine show Thursday to talk about their mission and the event.

LBA was founded to help urban youth facing socio-economic hardships achieve success.

Watch the full interview at the top of this story.

