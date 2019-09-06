Orlando Science Center kicks off Bubble Bash event with special guest

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a wet and wild weekend at the Orlando Science Center, where kids and grownups will get an up-close and personal experience with suds during a new event called "Bubble Bash."

"They're very different from a lot of toys that kids have access to. It doesn't matter how far technology comes, bubbles are always a really good way to entertain people," event organizer Savanah Hurst said.

"Bubble Bash" will feature things like foam explosion demonstrations, and children will get to learn how soap is made and how bath fizzers are created. They can also navigate through a bubble-wrapped obstacle course or use a hula hoop to pull an entire bubble over their body.

Orlando Science Center kicks off Bubble Bash event. (Image: News 6 photojournalist Justin Potter)

Kids and adults will enjoy some cool tricks and effects with bubbles, all while they learn how suds are part of science. For example, they'll learn how bubbles help a certain marine bird.

"Penguins actually store air underneath their feathers and then release it as a plume of bubbles behind them to increase their speed up to 50 percent," Hurst said.

The event includes bouncing bubbles off the palm of your hands, blowing into a big bubble wall and a performance by a popular master bubble performer.

"I literally had to spend thousands of hours teaching myself all of these bubble tricks, and there's not a manual for this," Blaise Ryndes said.

The Tampa native became interested in the field at 9 years old.

"There was something mysterious about them that just drew me to them, and I just started experimenting and learning all the things they could do and created a whole show out of it," Ryndes said.

Now, at 18, he travels around the country, showcasing his talent of creating mesmerizing effects with bubbles, like a tornado, a merry-go-round and a cube inside a bubble.

Bubbleologist Blaise Ryndes attends Orlando Science Center's Bubble Bash event. (Image: News 6 photojournalist Justin Potter)

It's his ability to do these tricks that's given him popularity, even putting him in the spotlight on reality TV.

"I try to incorporate things like magic, and I really try to take this art form to the next level, to a place it's never been before, with lasers and black lights, and those are things that you'll see in the show," Ryndes said. "I like to say that it's a fusion of art, science and magic."

The "Bubble Bash" event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Ryndes' performance is at 1 p.m. both days.

