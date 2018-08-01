Public safety good news: Orlando-area law enforcement agencies do good in the community

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area law enforcement officers.

This week, four law enforcement agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media.

A young girl was thrilled when a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office stopped to take a picture with her while she was visiting Disney Springs. The girl's aunt thanked the deputy for taking the time to make a good impression on her niece. See the full story below.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office worked to collect and deliver food to help restock a local food pantry in time for August. Get the full story and see some of the items collected below.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office also made a difference for one driver who was afraid when she had to wait along a dark road for her vehicle to be towed. When the deputy saw her waiting, he set up flares and waited with her until the truck arrived. Way to go, deputy! Get the full story from the Marion County Sheriff's Office below.

A dispatcher with the Lake County Sheriff's Office went above the call of duty when, after learning about a young, injured Osprey during her shift, she left work, voluntarily picked up the bird and took it to a rehabilitation center in Maitland. Learn more about Sue Lopes' honorable actions and get an update on the bird's condition below.

